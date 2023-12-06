OUJAC stops furniture being shifted from Ravindra Bharati

Osmania University students union Joint Action Committee leaders stopped vehicles that were shifting furniture and other items from the office of former Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud on the premises of Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Osmania University students union Joint Action Committee leaders stopped vehicles that were shifting furniture and other items from the office of former Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud on the premises of Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Osmania University students union Joint Action Committee leaders stopped vehicles that were shifting furniture and other items from the office of former Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud on the premises of Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday.

According to reports, students union leaders reached Ravindra Bharati and found that two vehicles were about to shift furniture to the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association office at Nampally. They then forced the persons shifting the furniture to put it back in the office at Ravindra Bharati itself.

TGO office bearers have said that the furniture belonged to them and hence they were removing it from the former Minister’s office. Sources said that at the time of construction of the new Secretariat building, several ministries were functioning from various locations and the Culture department was operating from Ravindra Bharathi. Goud had set up his office there. However, students union leaders have alleged that the furniture was being shifted illegally without informing the General Administration Department.

They have also lodged a complaint against the former minister with the Saifabad police, who are investigating.