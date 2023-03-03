Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributes CMRF cheques worth Rs 59.96 lakh in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over CMRF cheques worth Rs.59.96 lakh to beneficiaries in Khammam on Friday.

At a programme at his camp the minister distributed the cheques to 157 persons. As many as 4, 276 cheques worth Rs 18.58 crore have been given to beneficiaries so far. Stating that previous Chief Ministers had not sanctioned even Rs.10,000 under CMRF, Ajay Kumar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was generously extending financial support to the poor who underwent medical treatment.

The State government was providing free treatment in government hospitals on par with that offered in corporate hospitals. Support under CMRF was given to those who were treated in private hospitals in emergency cases as well.