Puvvada thanks CM KCR for sanctioning Rs 248.40 crore SDF for Khammam

Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked CM KCR for administrative sanction of Rs.248.40 crore for taking up various developmental works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

File Photo

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the administrative sanction of Rs.248.40 crore for taking up various developmental works in Khammam district under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund.

The Chief Minister during his visit to Khammam to inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex on January 18 had announced the funds to take up the development works at the request of the minister.

Accordingly the State government issued a GO RT 32 according administrative sanction of an amount of Rs.248.40 crore. Of the Rs 248.40 crore, Rs.50 crore was allocated to Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) while Rs.90 crore was allocated for Sathupalli, Madhira, Wyra municipalities with each municipality getting Rs.30 crore.

Similarly Rs.58.40 crore was allocated for 584 gram panchayats (GPs) with each gram panchayat getting Rs.10 lakh. Rs.50 crore was allocated Pedda thanda and Edulapuram GPs of Khammam Rural mandal, Kalluru GP of Kalluru mandal, Thallada GP of Thallada mandal and Nelakondapalli GP of Nelakondapalli mandal in the district. Each GP would get Rs.10.00 crore, the minister said.

District Collector VP Gautham was asked to take necessary action to furnish the list of works, along with estimated costs.