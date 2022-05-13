Minister Sabitha demands Amit Shah to announce national status for PRLI

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Source: Twitter/TRS party

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah clarify the Centre’s stand on according national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PLRI) scheme. The union Home Minister will be visiting Tukkuguda, Rangareddy district on Saturday to participate in a BJP party programme.

Amit Shah should explain the reasons as to why Central Government had not sanctioned medical colleges, Navodaya Schools or IIIMs to Telangana, the Education Minister said at a press conference here on Friday. “Like other BJP leaders, Amit Shah too should not be a political tourist to Telangana. I request him to announce BJP policies towards Telangana,” Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

Taking a dig at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, the Education Minister said if the BJP was prepared to issue a white paper on Centre’s contribution towards Telangana’s development, the TRS would also share TRS Government’s contribution in Maheswaram’s development. Tukkuguda the venue for BJP’s programme would reflect Telangana’s comprehensive development in the State, she said.

The Education Minister reminded the BJP that during Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra, a woman had said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Rythu Bima had rescued her family, while no BJP leader had even consoled them after her husband’s death.

Making light of BJP claims over huge gathering of people at BJP programmes, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy said many people attend public meetings but eventually elections results matter the most not the public turnout. “BJP leaders have been chanting about coming to power in Telangana. Let me remind the saffron party leaders that their dream will never come true,” said Ranjith Reddy.

Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy wondered as to why the union Home Minister was visiting Telangana, at a time when fuel and other essential commodities prices were hitting through the roof. “Is he going to give an explanation to the people on failing to control fuel prices,” asked Kishan Reddy.

