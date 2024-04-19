CM Revanth criticizes BJP for failing Telangana promises

Published Date - 19 April 2024

Hyderabad: Shifting gears, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a tirade against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to fulfill the assurances made to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act.

The BJP government had failed to accord national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation or sanction Bayyaram steel factory and Kazipet coach factory. The State BJP leaders should explain the reasons to the people, he demanded at a public meeting in Mahabubabad on Friday.

Further, the coach factory, which was assured to Telangana, was relocated to Latur. Similarly, crores of funds were sanctioned for Kumbh Mela but only Rs.3 crore was sanctioned for Medaram jathara. To top it all, the State government’s appeal to accord national festival status for Medaram was not being considered, he said.

“Despite this discrimination towards Telangana, the BJP leaders are seeking votes in the State. Do they have any moral right?” Revanth Reddy asked the gathering.

Charging that both BJP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had struck a secret deal, the Chief Minister said both the parties had betrayed Telangana.

“The BRS is extending support to BJP candidates in Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Bhongir and Zaheerabad constituencies to get bail for BRS MLC K Kavitha,” Revanth Reddy alleged, adding that Telangana’s self respect was pledged with BJP in New Delhi.

Among the 17 seats, the competition for highest majority for Congress candidates was on between Khammam and Mahabubabad constituencies, he added.