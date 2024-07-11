Minister Seethakka condemns Warangal murder

Condemning the Chintal Thanda incident in Warangal, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya assured that the State government would initiate stern action against the accused.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 09:02 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Condemning the Chintal Thanda incident in Warangal, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya assured that the State government would initiate stern action against the accused.

The attack on the girl’s parents was highly condemnable and already the accused has been arrested. The State government would extend all support to the girl’s family, besides providing quality treatment to both the girl and her brother, the Minister said.

To ensure such incidents do not recur, she further said measures would be taken better coordination between police department and the women and child welfare department.