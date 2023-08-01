Minister Srinivas Goud challenges Revanth Reddy for open debate

Srinivas Goud challenged TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to prove the allegations and offered to resign from his Ministerial post if the charges were proved true

Hyderabad: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday rubbished the allegations made against him regarding encroachment of Waqf lands. He challenged TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to prove the allegations and offered to resign from his Ministerial post if the charges were proved true. He also dared Revanth Reddy to step down from his TPCC post if the latter failed to prove his allegations.

Speaking to the media at the BRS Legislative Party office here, Srinivas Goud denied the allegations that he had tampered with his election affidavit. He reminded that the Election Commission of India had already probed into the allegations and declared that there was no tampering in the affidavit. He advised those who petitioned the court to accept the ECI’s clean chit and withdraw their petition. He asserted that truth would prevail and assured to submit all relevant information to the court.

Unfazed by the conspiracies against him by the Congress leaders, the Minister said he enjoyed the support of the people of Mahabubnagar, which was evident from his unprecedented majority during the previous Assembly elections. He said the Congress was very unlikely to gain strength under Revanth Reddy’s leadership in the Palamuru region. Stating that the TPCC president had amassed illegal wealth by cheating and blackmailing, he said some leaders from all Opposition parties had joined hands and were resorting to mudslinging against him.