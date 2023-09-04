Ministers inaugurate development works in Sanathnagar

Two schools in the area are set to be developed with Rs. 6 crore, informed the Education Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Inaugurating the construction work of additional classrooms at Bansilalpet Govt School in Secunderabad at a cost of Rs. 1.84 crore, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that students of government school in the State will be uplifted and made capable of studying abroad.

Two schools in the area are set to be developed with Rs. 6 crore, informed the Education Minister. From the next academic year, Mekalamandi Government School will also be upgraded to a high school.

In addition to that, the Ministers also inaugurated development works taken up at Sanathnagar with a cost of Rs. 2.22 crore

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, she said that under the Mana Basti Mana Badi program, all facilities were being provided at government schools where scores of poor children receive education.

Encouraging parents to attend parent-teacher meetings, she informed that after the formation of Telangana State, apart from nutritious meals with quality rice grains, ragi java was also being served as breakfast three days a week.