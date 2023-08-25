Minster Srinivas Yadav apologizes for altercation during steel bridge inauguration event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav apologized on Friday after pushing and trying to slap a man who was walking along with the minster and KTR during the inauguration of the iconic steel bridge at Indira Park named after former Home minister Naini Narsimha Reddy on Saturday, i.e., on August 19.

In the video, Srinivas Yadav can be seen pushing aside a man and raising his hand to slap him. As soon as the video surfaced on social media platforms, it went viral in no time.

However, Minster Srinivas Yadav took to Twitter to apologize and express his regret.

“On that particular day, there was a massive gathering, and in the midst of it, I pushed a man when he unknowingly stepped on my foot that led to bleeding,” the Animal husbandry minister said, adding that he represents the voices of the dalits, girijans, BCs and minorities.

Identifying the victim as Chairman of the Bhainsa Agricultural Market Committee, Rajesh Kumar Babu, Srinivas Yadav mentioned that he called the former to convey apologise.

Talasani further added the clip is being circulated intentionally and he offered an apology if anybody’s sentiments were hurt due to his action.

The minister also emphasized that he regularly participates in birth anniversary celebration of Sevalal and Komuram Bhim in Telangana.

ముషీరాబాద్ స్టీల్ బ్రిడ్జి ఓపెనింగ్ రోజున శ్రీ కేటీఆర్ గారు వచ్చిన సందర్భంగా ఎక్కువ రద్దీ ఏర్పడింది. ఓ వ్యక్తి నా కాలు తొక్కుతూ ముందుకెళ్లాడు. నా కాలుకు గాయమై రక్తమొచ్చింది. ఆ సందర్భంగా నే ఆ వ్యక్తిని నెట్టి వేశాను. సోషల్ మీడియాలో దీన్ని పదే పదే ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నారు. అతను… pic.twitter.com/1a30RBFdZa — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) August 25, 2023