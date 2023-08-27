Telangana: Works on BC Atma Gaurava bahavan gather paces

09:30 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: The process of construction of the BC Atma Gaurav Bhavans for the backward communities has gained momentum.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Ch Mallareddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Perika Kula Sangam Atma Gaurava Bhavan in Kokapet. The building will be constructed in sprawling two acre plot at a cost of Rs 2 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the BC communities were at the receiving end in the state during the past 70 years. But the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given priority for the development of BC communities during the past nine years.

The BC communities have urged the Chief Minister to allot land to build meeting halls for community gatherings and activities. Chief Minister had responded positively to their pleas and allotted places in the most valuable pocket of the city where the land had fetched Rs 100 crores per acre. In addition to this he had given Rs 1 crore per acre for construction of the buildings that would reflect the self respect of the BC communities.

Recalling the special measures initiated by the Chief Minister for the uplift of the BCs, he said only the state had only 19 gurukulas with 7500 students from BC communities that accounted for half the population of the State.

But today over 1,80,000 BC children are pursuing higher education in 327 Gurukulas. Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, who participated in this program, said that he had come to this level in life by studying in Perika Hostel buildings in Khairatabad.

The Center came down and gave Telangana after 14 years of long struggle of CM KCR. He said Chief Minister could uphold the self respect of the backward classes.

He appealed to the government to allocate an additional five crores as they are constructing a self-respect building at a huge cost in two acres in the most valuable Kokapet.

Gampa Govardhan said that Perikalas should work for the development of the caste irrespective of his party affiliation.

Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, who spoke at the event, said that Chief Minister was providing self-respecting buildings to the marginalized castes. Allam Narayana expressed his gratitude to the government for allocating the building of self-esteem.

