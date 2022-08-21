Ministers, MLAs attend wedding ceremonies in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:51 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao blessing the newly married couple Manideep and Lami in Godavarikhani on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Ministers, MLCs, MLAs and other public representatives attended two wedding ceremonies held in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

While the wedding of Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar’s daughter Jhanavi was held in a function hall in Karimnagar town, Ramagundam legislature Koukanti Chander’s son Manideep’s marriage held in Singareni Stadium, Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Koppula Eashwar, and Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha, MLCs T Bhanuprasad Rao and L Ramana, MLAs Dasari Manohar Reddy, Jogu Ramanna, Dr Sanjay Kumar and Nomula Bhagath, ZP Chairmen Kanumalla Vijaya and Putta Madhukar and others attended the wedding ceremonies and blessed the newly married couples.