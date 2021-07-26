Minor earthquake in Nagarkurnool, 156 km from Hyderabad

The mild quake occurred in a forest area, about 156 kilometres south of Hyderabad, according to D Srinagesh of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

Hyderabad: A minor earthquake, of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale, occurred near Achampet in Nagarkurnool district on Monday morning. As registered by the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres below the surface.

The mild quake occurred in a forest area, about 156 kilometres south of Hyderabad, according to D Srinagesh of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI). The location is also about 35 kilometres south of Srisailam Dam.

“It was a mild earthquake in a forest area, so there has been no damage because of it,” he said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/GgF9bDeXgH pic.twitter.com/fPpBpjGPEg — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 26, 2021

