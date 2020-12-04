Minor explosion at Jawaharnagar dump yard

The incident triggered panic in the colony with residents fearing it was a bomb blast. On receiving information, the local police reached the spot apart from the CLUES team and Dog Squad

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Panic gripped residents of areas surrounding the Jawaharnagar dump yard when they heard an explosion from the heap of garbage here on Thursday. Nobody was hurt in the explosion, which was a minor one.

The incident triggered panic in the colony with residents fearing it was a bomb blast. On receiving information, the local police reached the spot apart from the CLUES team and Dog Squad. Samples were collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to identify the substance which led to the explosion. Officials denied it was a bomb.

“It was not a bomb. We suspect someone from a nearby workshop or chemical factory or automobile servicing centre has disposed the explosive material here. We are enquiring with local residents apart from examining footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings,” police said.