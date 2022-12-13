Minor mother throws newborn from apartment in Surat

By IANS Published Date - 02:05 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Surat: Surat Police have cracked the dead newborn’s case within hours. The baby was killed by its minor mother as she had conceived in an affair and was not ready to take the responsibility.

On Tuesday morning, people in Surat’s Magdalla area woke up to find an abandoned baby. Emergency medical service, para medic staff declared the baby dead and informed the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Bagmar told media persons that with the help of CCTV footage, the police team (of women wing) investigated within hours, and the police were successful in cracking the murder mystery. The camera caught a person in the wee hours of Tuesday throwing a baby from the apartment in the Magdalla area.

Police started door to door questioning about a pregnant woman, during which it was learnt that a minor girl was pregnant. She was questioned by a woman police officer, before whom she admitted that she had delivered the baby early morning, and she as did not want to take its responsibility, she threw the baby away.

According to the girl, she had illicit relations with her friend’s boyfriend, from whom she got pregnant. Deputy Commissioner said that a case of murdered will be registered against the minor mother and also the boy who had impregnated her.