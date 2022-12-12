One lakh saplings planted in Nalgonda on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was inaugurating 33/11 KV sub-station at Ambanabole of Narketpally mandal in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said people should consider planting of saplings as their social responsibility to ensure a healthy atmosphere for future generations.

Launching a mega plantation programme for planting of one lakh saplings in Nalgonda municipality on a single day, by planting a saplings along the median of Devarakonda road, Jagadish Reddy said that 15.52 lakh saplings were planted in Nalgonda town in the last eight years under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and other plantation programmes.

The green coverage area had increased to 23 percent in 2022 from 17 percent in 2014 in the town. Ecologically balanced atmosphere with good oxygen levels in the air would help people lead a healthy life. He said that every person should plant six saplings and take responsibility for their survival.

As a part of the mega plantation programme, 20,000 saplings were planted at the Sewage Treatment Plant premises at Leprosy Colony, 20,000 saplings at Panagal, 4,000 saplings at Bathaikunta, 12,000 saplings at the railway station, 20,000 saplings at SLBC, 6,500 saplings in Nandanavanam and Neelagiri park, 18,000 saplings along the Devarakonda road median, 6,000 saplings at Housing Board colony and 10000 saplings as avenue plantation.

The minister later inaugurated badminton courts at the Indoor stadium, which were established at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore under the Pattana Pragathi programme.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, OSD in CMO Priyanka Varghese, district collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, forest conservator Shivani Dongre and municipal chairman M Saidi Reddy were present.