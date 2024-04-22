BJP wins Surat Lok Sabha seat

They included four Independents, three from smaller parties and Pyarelal Bharti of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

By PTI Published Date - 22 April 2024, 09:50 PM

Surat: The BJP won its first seat in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, as its candidate Mukesh Dalal was on Monday declared elected from Surat, after the nomination of Congress candidate was rejected and other candidates withdrew from the fray.

Dalal won uncontested — the election was scheduled for May 7 — after the other candidates withdrew on Monday, the last day of withdrawal of papers.

On Sunday, the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected after a preliminary examination revealed inconsistencies in the signatures of proposers, an election official said. The nomination form of Suresh Padsala, the Congress’ “substitute” candidate from Surat, was also invalidated. “Surat has presented the first Lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I congratulate our candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat Mukesh Dalal for getting elected unopposed,” State BJP president CR Paatil posted on X.

The Congress claimed that the BJP was frightened by the anger of MSME owners and the business community and attempted “match-fixing