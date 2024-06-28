Mukesh Ambani Group Stocks – List Of Top Stocks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 07:25 PM

Gurgaon: The table below represents the Mukesh Ambani Group Stocks based on the Highest Market Cap.

Name Market Cap (Cr) Close Price Reliance Industries Ltd 2,002,983.00 2,913.35 Jio Financial Services Ltd 232,149.00 350.25 Network18 Media & Investments Ltd 8,605.92 79.94 Just Dial Ltd 8,050.76 1,022.55 Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd 3,788.02 21.68 DEN Networks Ltd 2,536.40 52.32 Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd 1,877.53 1,361.55

Mukesh Ambani Group Stocks

Discover Mukesh Ambani Group stocks, which represent some of India’s most influential companies across various sectors. Led by Reliance Industries, these stocks encompass a diverse portfolio including telecommunications, retail, and energy. In this overview, explore the significance of these stocks in India’s economy and their potential impact on your investment strategy.

Reliance Industries Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited, an Indian company, operates in hydrocarbon exploration, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, renewables, retail, and digital services. Its segments include Oil to Chemicals (O2C), Oil and Gas, Retail, and Digital Services. O2C covers refining, petrochemicals, and fuel retailing. The Oil and Gas segment focuses on exploration and production. Retail includes consumer services, while Digital Services offer a range of digital services.

Jio Financial Services Ltd

Jio Financial Services Ltd, based in India, is a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company. It offers comprehensive solutions leveraging its infrastructure and both physical and digital reach, ensuring accessibility and convenience for people across all segments of society.

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Network18 Media & Investments Limited, an Indian media and entertainment company, focuses on television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print, and related businesses. It operates in publishing, digital and mobile content, news, and entertainment sectors, with channels like CNBC-TV18 and News18 India. Additionally, it engages in licensing, merchandising, live events, over-the-top content delivery, and production and distribution of motion pictures.

Just Dial Ltd

Just Dial Limited is a local search engine company providing information services through web, mobile, voice, and SMS platforms. Services include JD Mart for online product sales, JD Omni for digitalizing MSMEs, and JD Pay for digital payments. JD Pay supports cashless transactions and offers various payment options. Websites and apps offer ratings, payment gateways, logistics, and escrow solutions.

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited, based in India, primarily distributes Internet and allied services through its Broadband Business and Cable Television segments. It offers high-speed cable broadband services in 16 cities, including metros and mini-metros, with programming ranging from documentaries to sports. With operations in over 109 cities, it provides home and business broadband, fiber Internet, and Internet Leased Line services.

DEN Networks Ltd

DEN Networks Limited, an Indian mass media and entertainment company, distributes television channels through a digital cable network, providing visual entertainment via cable TV, OTT, and broadband services. It caters to over 13 million households across 13 states and 433 cities in India through its Cable and Broadband segments. Operations span approximately 500 cities/towns across several Indian states, offering DEN Cable, Broadband, and DEN TV+.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited operates in industrial infrastructure setup and support services. It provides facilities like petroleum and raw water transportation through pipelines, construction machinery rental, and IT support. Serving Indian customers, its offerings include product transportation, machinery hire, IT, and infrastructure support services. Operations are mainly in Mumbai, Rasayani, Surat, and Jamnagar regions. Additionally, it offers computer software and data processing services.

Disclaimer: The above article is written for educational purposes, and the companies’ data mentioned in the article may change with respect to time.