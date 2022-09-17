Free 5-month coaching for minorities for foundation course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Admissions will be on the basis of an entrance test which will be conducted on October 2 between 11 am and 1 pm in 11 districts. Admissions will be on the basis of an entrance test which will be conducted on October 2 between 11 am and 1 pm in 11 districts.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Scheduled Castes Study Circle, Hyderabad, is extending free coaching for foundation course for State services, including banking, RRB and SSC etc., for a period of five months.

The coaching for about 100 SC, ST, BC and Minority candidates will be given from October 19 to March 18, 2023, at each of the 11 TS SC Study Circles located in Nalgonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Rangareddy, Suryapet, Siddipet and Jagtial districts.

Admissions will be on the basis of an entrance test which will be conducted on October 2 between 11 am and 1 pm in 11 districts. The test comprises 100 objective type questions covering topics, including general studies, general ability, arithmetic, reasoning, aptitude and general English. The question papers will be in both English and Telugu versions.

Selections of candidates will be based on the merit secured in the entrance test following the rule of reservation — SCs – 75 per cent, STs – 10 per cent, BCs – 15 per cent (including minorities). Overall, 33.33 per cent seats will be allocated to women candidates and five per cent to physically challenged persons from the above-said categories.

Candidates with a graduate degree in three-year courses like BA/BCom/BSc or four year courses like BTech, BPharm, BSc (Agriculture) etc., are eligible to apply provided their parents’ annual income should not be more than Rs 3 lakh. Since it is a residential full-time coaching, candidates who are employed or pursuing any other course during the academic year 2022-23 are not eligible to apply. Also, candidates who already have taken coaching earlier either in any of the districts’ branch or at Hyderabad main branch are also not eligible for coaching. This apart, candidates should also be eligible as per the norms prescribed by organisations like TSPSC, banking services, RRB, SSC, etc.

Interested candidates can submit an online application on the website http://tsstudycircle.co.in/ up to September 24.