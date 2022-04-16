Mir Alam Mandi of Hyderabad to regain past glory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Following State government plans to restore Mir Alam Mandi to its past glory, a meeting was held on Saturday and the market design was shortlisted too.

The meeting held to restore the historic market that once used to be the thriving business hub of the city was attended by Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, shop owners and others.Before the design was shortlisted, design concepts for the market renovation were discussed.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kumar posted a picture of the proposed plan and tweeted: “In a meeting held today presided over by MP janaab @asadowaisi saab & @MumtazKhanMLA, with shop owners/lessees (led by Muzaffar Ali,Muralidhar Reddy & Ahmad saab) of #MirAlam Mandi, design concepts for mkt renovation got explained & a design was shortlisted unanimously @KTRTRS” (sic).

