Mirai Bar and Kitchen: Bringing regional bands and culinary under one roof

Mirai Bar and Kitchen in Jubilee Hills is bringing together regional bands for music enthusiasts and culinary under one roof.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: With retro style interiors and giving a theatre experience rather than just a pub, Mirai Bar and Kitchen opened its doors to Hyderabadis on Friday. This bar located at Jubilee Hills is bringing together regional bands for music enthusiasts and culinary under one roof.

Mirai, which means Celebration of Future in Japanese aims to create a space and platform for regional bands across the country to perform live while young music aficionados and food enthusiasts can experience it.

“The interiors and dynamics of the place give a visual experience with a massive screen along with the sound with high-end acoustics. The audio-visual dynamics will give an experience of a theatre rather than just a pub,” says SS Deepak Pragna, partner at Mirai.

Mirai was started by four friends, all entrepreneurs in different businesses with a common interest and love for regional music. “The purpose of this place is to give the city youth a different and nostalgic experience with regional bands,” says Pratheek Potlapally, partner.

Bringing back regional bands to the city and helping them grow, Mirai will have different regional live bands to perform throughout the week.