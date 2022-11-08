Miscreants attack Yellandu municipal council vice-chairman’s residence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:10 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Kothagudem: Miscreants have attacked the residence of Yellandu municipal council vice chairman Jani Pasha with stones.

In the attack that took place during wee hours on Tuesday the attackers switched off the street light in front of his house, pelted stone damaging the windows at the house and they also tried to damage the front gate of the house.

Also Read Biopic on five time Yellandu MLA Gummadi Narsaiah soon

With the information given by Pasha the local police inspected the area. He suspected the role of individuals Sammayya, Raju and Ramlal, who he said, were conducting recce wherever he was going.

The vice chairman claimed that he came to know through his well-wishers that he was facing threat to his life from the above individuals. He said he has been a Telangana activist since the statehood movement started and was involved in 130 police cases.