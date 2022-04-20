Biopic on five time Yellandu MLA Gummadi Narsaiah soon

File picture of director Sukumar launching Gummadi Narsaiah movie title.

Kothagudem: Many have known the Leftwing leader Gummadi Narsaiah, a five time MLA from Yellandu in the district and his unparalleled idealistic life, but only one man thought it is a tale worth preserving on celluloid. Now the former MLA’s life is set to go on silver screen. An actor, with a quality screen presence in all the movies he did, willing to metamorphose himself into a movie director has embarked on a project to make a biopic to immortalise the legend of Narsaiah.

Having his roots in Nanded of Maharashtra and made Telangana his home, Parameshwar Hivrale is the artist who wants to make his directorial debut with the film titled ‘Gummadi Narsaiah’. And what motivated him to take up the task is moral stories which his grandmother used to tell him in his childhood. As a grown up and with a zeal to direct movies he started a quest for a valuable subject realistic in nature and can be useful for society.

It was in the year 2017 Hivrale came across a newspaper article on the selfless character of Narsaiah and it captivated him. Then he set out on an intensive research that lasted over two years, studying the former legislator’s life by accessing numerous sources to prepare the script. “I have spent close to two years on the script and finalised 17th version, the toughest part of it is to trim the script, which is as realistic as possible reflecting what Narsaiah is and his stint as MLA between 1983-1994 and 1999-2009 all about” Hivrale told Telangana Today.

“Gummadi Narsaiah is the voice of the voiceless, protecting the adivasis interests. He believes that getting elected as MLA is not for serving one’s interests but to serve those who elected him. Such a person’s ideals need to be propagated and that is what I am planning to do with the biopic” he averred. No legislator can live a life like Narsaiah lived. He is an exceptional politician in our times who did justice to his role as an MLA and only person travelling in RTC buses sitting in seats reserved for legislators and it stirred my imagination, the director-to-be stated.

Having done a filmmaking course in Maharashtra, Hivrale, who played the lead role in movies like Chirugodavalu, Jaathiya Rahadari, Lavanya with love boys, Daari , Kumari 18 and others, feels that though he acted in movies with back-to-back offers he always dreamt of becoming a director. Giving details of the biopic’s progress he informed that pre-production work is complete with storyboard and its background score. The movie shooting may commence in the third week of August and it will be completed in three schedules.

The movie will be filmed in Yellandu, Khammam, Godavarikhani, Adilabad, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Nepal. And it will be a pan-India movie. It will be filmed straight in Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Hindi, Hivrale explained. “We are planning to release a 3-D motion teaser shortly. It will be the biggest motion poster ever made in the Indian film industry”, Hivrale revealed, adding that the film is going to have a big casting and many industry elders appreciated his effort boosting his morale.

Narsaiah, affiliated to CPI (ML) Praja Pandha, responding to the biopic of his life, said it is a bit surprising for him that Hivrale chose his life as his movie’s subject. ‘I did what I am supposed to do, fought for people’s issues and worked for the party’, he noted.