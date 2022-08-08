Inter student commits suicide at Yellandu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Kothagudem: An intermediate second year student, Cyril Pritham (18) allegedly committed suicide at Yellandu town in the district on Monday.

He hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in the sixteenth ward of the town. He was said to be moody since his family returned from the local Kota Maisamma Temple on Sunday after offering their prayers.

During morning hours the student told his mother Hemalatha to fetch hot water to take bath to go to college and went into his room. As he had not returned even after a long time Pritham’s father, Sridhar broke the door open and found the boy hanging from the fan.

With the help of family members and locals, the student was rushed to Yellandu Government Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Police booked a case and launched a probe into the incident. The reason behind the student’s extreme step was not known.