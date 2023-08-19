Miscreants hold govt officials at gunpoint in Bihar; video goes viral

Miscreants entered a Revenue Inspector's office in Jahanabad district and held the staff at gunpoint while also threatening them with dire consequences.

07:23 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Patna: Miscreants on Saturday entered a Revenue Inspector’s office in Bihar‘s Jahanabad district and held the staff at gunpoint while also threatening them with dire consequences, the police said.

The incident happened in Kansuwa village.

A video of the incident went viral on social media wherein it can be seen that 3-4 persons were present inside the office, while one of them held the employees at gunpoint. Another individual also assaulted the employees.

During the incident, one of the persons who was present inside the office shot a video and uploaded it on social media. The accused are said to be natives of Khairuchak village.

“We have received a video. Efforts are on to identify them. They will be put behind bars soon. An FIR has been registered as well,” said Jahanabad Superintendent of Police, Dipak Ranjan.

