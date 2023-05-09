‘Misinformation threatens democracies across the world’

Misinformation threatens democracies across the world, said Moyer while addressing one-day workshop ‘Countering Disinformation for Urdu Journalists’ organized by the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, MANUU

Hyderabad: United States Consulate General, Hyderabad, Public Affairs Officer David Moyer on Tuesday said it was imperative for citizens to be aware of the misinformation eco-system and counter it through truthful information.

“Misinformation threatens democracies across the world, as there is divergence of opinion and no shared understanding of basic facts,” said Moyer while addressing one-day workshop ‘Countering Disinformation for Urdu Journalists’ organized by the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), MANUU, in collaboration with the Department of MCJ, Osmania University and US Consulate General, Hyderabad.

MANUU Vice Chancellor Prof. Ainul Hasan urged the media to work to build trust through strengthening digital media literacy and empower individuals to identify, critically analyze and counter disinformation.

DIG (Women Safety) B Sumathi said disinformation should not become a pretext to intimidate and harass critical voices, denigrate opponents or obstruct the legitimate activities of human rights.

