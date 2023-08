Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Release Date Announcement | Naveen Polishetty | Anushka Shetty

Here is the announcement video released by the makers today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:42 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Hyderabad: Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty’s upcoming film, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” is set to be released on September 7 in theatres worldwide.

