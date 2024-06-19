Telangana: Porn-addicted man kills teenaged daughter for refusing sex, held

It was a case of kidnap, which turned into murder by unknown assailants after her decomposed body was found. But startling facts came out during police investigation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 06:54 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A porn addict, who allegedly killed his teenaged daughter, after she refused to surrender herself to satiate his carnal desires, was nabbed by Telangana police on Wednesday.

The killer, identified as Naresh of Nadigadda Thanda in Miyapur locality on Hyderabad outskirts, had attempted to mislead the police by lodging a false complaint of his daughter missing on June 7. Subsequently, the body of an unidentified girl was found in a forest area. Naresh and his wife had identified it as that of their daughter.

It was at this stage, the Miyapur police intensified their investigations into the missing case that got turned into a kidnap-cum-murder.

During the investigation, police found that Naresh had gone to the forest area along with his daughter on a motorbike, but had returned alone. “On suspicion, he was interrogated and Naresh admitted to killing his daughter. The man is addicted to watching porn and wanted to have sex with his daughter,” said the Inspector V Durga Rama Linga Prasad, who led the investigation team.

Investigators found that Naresh took his daughter to an isolated place on June 7 on the pretext of collecting firewood. On reaching the forest area beyond Nadigadda Thanda, he forced her to surrender herself and satiate him. “When the girl protested and tried to escape, he hit her on the face and she fell unconscious. Later he throttled her and then threw a boulder just to ensure that she was dead” the police officer disclosed.

In a bid to mislead the police, he had lodged a missing complaint about his daughter and a kidnap case was registered. Later on June 13, the body of a girl was found in the forest area. Naresh and his wife identified the body as that of their daughter and the police altered the section of law from kidnap to suspicious death.

The arrested man hails from Mahabubabad district and had migrated to the city early in June and was working as a delivery boy in a grocery delivery company. He was staying at Nadigadda Thanda in Miyapur.

The police again altered the Sections of the case to 302,201,376 r/w 511 IPC and 5, 6 r/w 18 of POCSO Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.