Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 5.96 crore seized in Champhai, Myanmar national held

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, on Thursday seized heroin worth over Rs 5 crores

By ANI Published Date - 09:10 AM, Sat - 2 September 23

Champhai: The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, on Thursday seized heroin worth over Rs 5 crores from the Bethelveng area in the Champhai district, officials informed through a statement.

One Myanmar national was arrested in connection with the seizure, the officials informed. Further, as per the official statement, acting on intelligence input, a team of the Assam Rifles under Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East), launched a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department and recovered heroin concealed in 70 soap cases and weighing 852.16 grams in the Bethelveng area in Champhai district of Mizoram on August 31.

The approximate value of the seized heroin was pegged at Rs 5.96 crores.

The accused was identified as Thangmaglian (34), a native of Myanmar. He was arrested by the Excise and Narcotics Department. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

In a similar operation on August 31, the Assam Rifles recovered and seized five soap cases concealing heroin worth Rs 42.14 lakh at the Chungte area in the Champhai district of Mizoram, according to an official statement.