MJCET, Binford join hands to build UAVs

The collaboration will forge the strengths of the startup and deepen research capabilities of the college students

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) and Binford Research Labs private limited, a startup, here on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development in the cutting-edge technology of next generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones.

According to a press release, the collaboration will forge the strengths of the startup and deepen research capabilities of the college students. The Binford will support MJCET to organise workshops, seminars lectures and joint projects that leverage cutting edge unmanned technologies, it said.

Binford CEO Sidhanth spoke on iterative design and plans to offer internship programmes to talented students and prepare them for real world technologies application.

MJCET advisor cum director Dr Basheer Ahmed said the UAV ecosystem in India is rapidly evolving and drones are set to become integral part of future working environment.

MJCET EEE dept head Dr Haseeb Khan said the college was creating a unique educational ecosystem that combines interactive learning with cutting edge research and strong industry collaboration and entrepreneurship.

