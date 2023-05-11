MLA Diwakar thanks CM KCR for sanctioning funds to reconstruct Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple

Chief Minister laid a special focus on development of temples and popular pilgrim centres of Telangana, said MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

File Photo

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning funds worth Rs 1.97 crore to reconstruct Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple of the town.

Rao said the Chief Minister laid a special focus on development of temples and popular pilgrim centres of Telangana. The Vishwanatha Swamy temple, an old abode of Lord Shiva in Mancherial would be rebuilt using the funds. He added that previous governments failed to develop the shrine even after members of the governing council represented them several times.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice chairperson G Mukesh Goud and BRS leaders were present.