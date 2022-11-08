MLA Poaching case: One more case booked against Ramachandra Bharati

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Banjara Hills police have booked Ramachandra Bharati for allegedly cheating people by possessing multiple Aadhaar and PAN identity proof cards. Banjara Hills police have booked Ramachandra Bharati for allegedly cheating people by possessing multiple Aadhaar and PAN identity proof cards.

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have booked Ramachandra Bharati, one of the three suspects arrested in the MLA poaching case, for allegedly cheating people by possessing multiple Aadhaar and PAN identity proof cards.

Sources said the police took action following a complaint filed by the Cyberabad police and also a representation from TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, who also was the complainant in the earlier case booked in connection with the MLA poaching incident at Moinabad Police Station in Cyberabad.

It may be recalled that Bharati, along with two others, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, was arrested from the farmhouse of Pilot Rohith Reddy in Moinabad on October 26 after the legislator alerted the police, who then laid a trap and caught the three.

During the raid at the farm house, various documents were recovered from the spot and suspects.

The Cyberabad Police and Pilot Reddy in their petition had alleged that Bharati was in possession of multiple Aadhaar, PAN and driving licences. While the unique number was same in both Aadhaar and PAN, other details such as name of father, dates of birth were different. At present, Bharati and his associates are in judicial remand.

Meanwhile, following the Telangana High Court verdict setting aside the stay order on the ongoing investigation into the case, the Cyberabad Police are gearing up to intensify the probe. They are planning to file a petition in the court seeking the custody of the suspects to interrogate them further and extract more details.