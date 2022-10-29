Three BJP agents shifted to Cyberabad CP office

Hyderabad: Hours after the Telangana High Court asked the three alleged BJP men – Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy – to surrender before the Cyberabad police, they were shifted from Shaikpet to Gachibowli.

A police team went to the accommodation where the three persons were staying and explained to them about the directions of the High Court. Later, all the three were taken to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner office at Gachibowli. They were then taken to court.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana High Court after hearing the petition filed by the Cyberabad police ordered three persons in the MLA poaching case to surrender before police for further investigation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court had rejected the remand request of the three accused in the case. Cyberabad Police had then moved to the HC challenging the ACB court order.