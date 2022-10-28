MLA Vinay Bhaskar joins postcard campaign against GST on handlooms

Hanamkonda: Joining the postcard campaign launched by Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao demanding that the Centre roll back the GST on handlooms, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding cancellation of GST on handloom products.

He along with several others posted a postcard to the Prime Minister from Chandur in Munugode constituency on Friday. In the letter, Vinay Bhaskar has demanded immediate rollback of five percent GST, mainly on handloom cloths and handloom products.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government was making many efforts to help the handloom sector and waived up to one lakh rupees given to 10,500 families. “The TRS government has also provided a 40 percent subsidy on raw materials to help the weavers,” he said, adding that several weavers who went to Gujarat and Surat as laborers returned as industrialists under the auspices of the state government.