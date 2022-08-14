MLA Vinay Bhaskar unveils poster of patriotic song in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar unveiled a poster on a song named Maa Thuje Salam here on Sunday. The number was penned, rendered, and composed by folk singer and announcer at All India Radio station in Warangal, Mote Chirajeevi.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vinay Bhaskar said that Chiranjeevi had written and composed hundreds of folk songs. “He also played a role in the Telangana movement,” Vinay Bhaskar said and hoped that the song would become a popular number. KUDA chairman Sunderraj Raj Yadav, corporators Vemula Srinivas, Dasyam Abhinava Bhaskar, KU employees and student leaders were present at the programme.