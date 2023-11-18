MLA Vinay Bhaskar urges voters to gift MLA seat to KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar during his door-to-door campaign in 63rd division of GWMC on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA and BRS candidate for the same constituency Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has emphasised his commitment to the 63rd division’s progress and urged voters to ensure his victory to gift it to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

During a visit to the 63rd division under the Warangal West constituency as part of the ongoing election campaign, the BRS leader expressed gratitude to the locals for their warm reception during his door-to-door canvassing. Highlighting developmental initiatives, he mentioned the establishment of community halls dedicated to the youth and women in the division. Despite the absence of a BRS corporator in this division, he said that he had allocated nearly Rs 25 crore rupees towards the division’s development.

“We’re planning to equip the youth-centric community hall with computers to foster technical skills. Additionally, tailoring training centres will be set up in the women’s community hall, aiming to provide employment opportunities, especially to students from social welfare and BC welfare schools,” Bhaskar stated.

The MLA said that they had already provided training to about 300 women per month in tailoring centres across six locations within the Warangal West Constituency. “In view of the elections, Opposition party leaders spreading falsehoods are seeking votes. I urge voters not to be swayed by mere words but to carefully consider their choices,” Bhaskar asserted, urging constituents to recall the government welfare schemes and his presence during times of crisis, highlighting assistance provided to thousands during the COVID-19 pandemic and flood relief efforts. MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and supporters accompanied the MLA during the campaign.