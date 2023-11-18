KTR engages with Hyderabad voters over biryani, chai

For the past few days, KTR has been seen traversing well-known landmarks and establishments across Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:47 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: In the midst of a fervent election campaign, BRS working president, KT Rama Rao has been actively engaging with the public, making concerted efforts to connect with citizens across Hyderabad.

Departing from the conventional political approach, he has been on a spree of impromptu visits to popular local outlets, aiming to interact candidly with the city’s residents.

Also Read KTR appeals to eligible voters to turn up at polling booth and take a stand

For the past few days, KTR has been seen traversing well-known landmarks and establishments across the city. His Friday evening visit to the Famous Ice Cream parlor at Moazzam Jahi market exemplified his efforts to immerse himself in the vibrant fabric of Hyderabad‘s culture.

Not stopping there, Rama Rao furthered his campaign by visiting the famous Shadab Biryani establishment, interacting with locals and relishing the city’s culinary delights.

In a tweet following his visit, Rama Rao expressed his joy, stating, “An impromptu visit to one of the most iconic food spots in the city. Spent some delightful time with my fellow Hyderabadis out there.”

His enthusiasm for engaging with the public and understanding their sentiments in the lead-up to the November 30 elections has been evident throughout his spontaneous visits.

This is not the first instance of Rama Rao’s unscripted interactions with the people of Hyderabad. On November 12, he paid a visit to the renowned Cafe Niloufer.