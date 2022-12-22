MLAs poaching case: Ramachandra Bharathi re-arrested

Ramachandra Bharathi was re-arrested by the police in connection with a fake passport case booked against him by the Banjara Hills police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The prime suspect in the TRS MLAs poaching case, Ramachandra Bharathi was re-arrested by the police in connection with a fake passport case booked against him by the Banjara Hills police on Thursday.

Earlier, Ramachandra Bharathi was booked by the Banjara Hills police after the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that he was in possession of a fake passport, when officials examined his laptop that was seized from him at the time of his arrest. The SIT officials found that Bharathi had obtained a passport by submitting forged documents.

He was produced before a special court in Nampally, which remanded him in judicial custody. He was shifted to the Central Prison in Chanchalguda.

It can be recalled that Ramachandra Bharati along with Simhayaji, a pontiff from Tirupati and Nanda Kumar, a businessman from Hyderabad, was arrested by the Cyberabad Police from a farmhouse at Moinabad on October 26 on charges of offering money to three TRS legislators to switch parties.