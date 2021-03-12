MLC elections: Home guards extend support to TRS

The Association members led by its president Rajender Reddy met TRS working president and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Home Guards Welfare Association (TSHGWA) has extended its support to the TRS party candidates in the two Graduates constituency MLC elections.

Rama Rao said the TRS Government had revised the salaries of home guards from Rs 9,000 to Rs 20,000. For women home guards, the government was extending maternity leave and additional Rs.1000 was being paid to them annually, he said.

On par with police constables, home guards were being offered uniform allowance and Rs 10,000 financial assistance was also being extended to the families of deceased home guards’, he informed.

The TRS working president assured that a meeting would be convened with the association members shortly and measures would be initiated to address all their problems.

TSHGWA president Rajender Reddy said after Telangana formation, the TRS government recognised the home guards’ services on par with police constables.

He thanked Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao, Rama Rao and TSHGWA honorary president V Srinivas Goud for the welfare measures being extended to the home guards.

On behalf of the home guards, the association extends voluntary support to TRS candidates S Vani Devi and P Rajeshwar Reddy in the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates constituency MLC elections respectively, Rajender Reddy said.