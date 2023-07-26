MLC Kavitha asks officials to ensure safety of people in rain affected areas

Published Date - 05:29 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Nizamabad: In the wake of heavy rainfall in the district over the past few days, BRS MLC K Kavitha has asked the people to be vigilant and contact the officials in the event of emergency.

Kavitha said the government machinery was on high alert to provide assistance to the people in the wake of heavy rains. Control rooms set up by the government were available to the public round the clock, she said.

“I request people to contact the authorities through the control room if they face any problems. Along with the control room, my office is continuously available to provide assistance to the flood affected people,” she said.

As per the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and local MLAs were visiting the field and monitoring the flood situation and relief efforts, she said, adding that officials were making field visits to the low-lying areas and making arrangements to ensure that there was no shortage of essentials for the people.

Stating that relief camps have also been set up to move people from the low-lying areas to safer zones, she said officials have been asked to take quick measures for restoration of medical, food, electricity and road facilities.