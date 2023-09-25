MLC Kavitha demands Modi to fulfill promises to Telangana

Modi must clarify on the national status of the Kaleshwaram project and the establishment of a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad ahead of his visit, she said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfill his promises to Telangana before his scheduled visit to the State. Modi must clarify on the national status of the Kaleshwaram project and the establishment of a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad ahead of his visit, she said, also asking for immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Kavitha received a warm welcome from BRS activists and the public in Nizamabad, who took out a massive rally from ITI grounds to the Collectorate grounds on Monday, marking her first visit after the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Parliament.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha stressed on the pivotal role played by the BRS in advancing the Women’s Reservation Bill. She noted that it was only after the BRS raised the issue that the BJP government, which came to power in 2014, took action. She commended the BRS’s efforts in pushing for the Bill’s introduction in a special session of Parliament, which also prompted the Congress to support it.

Criticising the Congress party’s recent promises regarding OBC women’s reservations, Kavitha questioned their commitment in this regard. She reminded that asserting that if the Congress had been sincere, justice would have already been delivered to BC, SC, and ST women two decades ago. She accused the Congress of raising these issues only after losing power. Further, she ridiculed the Congress party’s electoral promises to implement schemes which were tailored similar to those which are already being implemented by the BRS government.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement that the Congress would come to power in Telangana, Kavitha reminded the public about Sonia Gandhi’s similar declaration in the past. She stressed that the focus should not be on coming to power but on the development of all communities in the State. She emphasised Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment to the State’s progress.

Highlighting Telangana’s peaceful law and order situation during the BRS regime in last nine years, Kavitha attributed the State’s economic growth and increasig investments to a favourable environment. She said the BRS government does not only promote development, but also safeguards the self-respects of its people which reflects in various government schemes. She stated that Telangana is the only State providing pensions to beedi workers and highlighted the opportunities for women in different roles, including market committees.