CM KCR orders funeral with state honours for Harishwar Reddy

CM KCR directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to coordinate with members of the bereaved family and make necessary arrangements for the State funeral

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:44 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The funeral of former deputy speaker Koppula Harishwar Reddy will be conducted with official honours of the State government.

A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to coordinate with members of the bereaved family and make necessary arrangements for the State funeral.

Harishwar Reddy, who represented the Parigi Assembly Constituency, served as the deputy speaker in the undivided State.

