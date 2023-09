Telangana: Kavitha condoles death of Harishwar Reddy

I pray to God that the holy soul of Harishwar Reddy rest in peace and express my deepest condolences to his son MLA Mahesh Reddy, tweeted Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said the death of senior leader Koppula Harishwar Reddy, who served the people of Parigi constituency for four decades, was sad.

She tweeted saying “I pray to God that the holy soul of Harishwar Reddy rest in peace and express my deepest condolences to his son MLA Mahesh Reddy.”

Also Read CM KCR orders funeral with state honours for Harishwar Reddy