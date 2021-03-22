MLC Kavitha extends her support to specially-abled

Kavitha came to know about the poor situation of Srinivas, Naresh and Uma Mahesh through social media and reached out to them.

Nizamabad: MLC K Kavitha extended a helping hand to three specially-abled persons and gifted three-wheeler scooters to them, in Hyderabad on Monday. Kavitha came to know about the poor situation of Srinivas, Naresh and Uma Mahesh through social media and reached out to them. As per their request, the MLC provided three-wheeler scooters to them.

Srinivas from Karimnagar district has been suffering from a spinal cord problem for the last few years and was unable to walk. He was facing problems to fulfil the needs of his family. His friend brought his situation to the notice of Kavitha on Twitter, following which the MLC interacted with Srinivas and promised to extend all help to his family.

Similarly, Kavitha reached out to Uma Mahesh of Kantinepally in Sultanabad Mandal and Naresh of Markal village in Mahabubnagar district, who were limited to the wheelchair following road accidents, and provided them with the scooters.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha assured them of all support in the future. Srinivas, Naresh, and Mahesh expressed their gratitude to the MLC for her kind gesture. Recently on the occasion of Kavitha’s birthday, his followers had donated cycles to 30 students and scooters to six differently-abled persons.

