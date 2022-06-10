MLC Kavitha slams BJP over extravagant publicity on women empowerment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre should stop their PR on women’s empowerment as they were camouflaging the truth with ‘extravagant publicity’.

In a tweet, Kavitha said when the union government and Ministers speak about women’s empowerment, they must also address their ‘utter failure’ to control the price rise which directly affects lower middle class women.

“PM Modi and the entire BJP government should for once, out of sheer respect for women, stop their PR against women’s empowerment, when they continue to hide the truth behind extravagant publicity, (sic)” she said.

The legislator demanded that the BJP government apologise to the Anganwadi sisters for slashing their budget by 50 per cent. “Anganwadi sisters have shielded the villages from Covid-19 waves and have been working hard to increase nutrition levels of mother and children,” she added.