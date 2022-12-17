| Mlc Kavitha To Participate In Indian Library Congress In Kerala

MLC K Kavitha will take part in the two-day Indian Library Congress scheduled to be held on January 2 and 3 in Kannur district of Kerala

Published Date - 09:03 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha will take part in the two-day Indian Library Congress scheduled to be held on January 2 and 3 in Kannur district of Kerala.

Representatives of the Indian Library Congress had extended an invitation to Kavitha. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Indian Library Congress on January 1.

Many prominent people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar and other States were expected to take part in the two day meet.