MLRIT signs MoU with HIDS Technologies to offer AR VR course

Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HIDS Technologies Private Limited, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to work and offer an AR VR course and training services besides setting up an AR VR Lab to train students and faculties on various technology devices.

Meanwhile, HIDS Technology Consultant representatives organised a two-day boot camp and 24 hours hackathon for 116 students of CSE, CSE-AI&ML, CSE – Data Science, CSE – Cyber Security, IT. They extended support to set up a lab for students to improve their skills in AI especially in the area of immersive technologies.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajasekhar Reddy extended his support to the department of CSE-AI&ML to establish a high-end AR/VR Lab on MLRIT campus and encouraged students and faculty to upgrade their skillsets.

Principal Dr. K Srinivas Rao congratulated students who successfully completed the two-day boot camp and 24 hours hackathon. He encouraged students to work on innovative ideas in the field of AI.

