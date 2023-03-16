MLRIT students bag total 3 prizes in National Level Competition

The MLRIT 3rd year Mechanical students got overall 2nd place in the National Level Competition on Reverse Engineering finals.

16 March 23

Hyderabad: The Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) 3rd year Mechanical students got overall 2nd place in the National Level Competition on Reverse Engineering finals conducted at Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE INDIA) Southern Section office.

The MLRIT students bagged total 3 prizes in this competition including overall second place, Best 3D and 2D Modelling Designer and Best Performer in the Team.

The competition was launched with objective to make engineering students become industry ready engineers by introducing Reverse Engineering as knowledge building tool. It has been designed to provide exposure to the kind of situations that engineers face in their real-life environment in their working ecosystem.

Mechanical Department HOD, M Venkateshwar Reddy, Principal Dr K Srinivas Rao congratulated the team and its mentor Dr P Pramod Kumar for the awards.

MLRIT Secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy appreciated the efforts of students in achieving this national level awards.