RJC student selected for national level rugby team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Khammam: A student of RJC Degree College, Apuri Sandeep has been selected for the national level rugby competition to be held in Maharashtra from June 16 to 19.

The student participated in the men’s state level competition recently held in Medchal and qualified for the national level competition, informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

Congratulating the student he said wished Sandeep to climb more heights in the future. The college management encourages and provides facilities to students to excel in the fields of their interest along with education.

RJC College students have excelled in various fields, secured university level ranks, settled as scientists, government officials, artists and sportspersons, Krishna said in a statement here on Tuesday.