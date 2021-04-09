MLRIT holds awareness programme on vaccination

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: NSS Unit of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) hosted a virtual awareness programme on Covid-19 vaccination on the eve of World Health Day.

Dr L Sunandhini, senior consultant physician, Aster Prime Hospitals, detailed the myths and facts about Covid-19 vaccination and suggested that all individuals of 45 years and above should take the vaccine which was safe and approved by government.

MLRIT secretary, Marri Rajashekar Reddy appreciated NSS Unit for organising a unique awareness program which was very much essential for all the social communities and rural people in the present situation.

NSS program officer, Nayani Uday Ranjan Goud said over 500 people participated in this program from various social communities, adopted villages, different regions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.