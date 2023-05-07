MLRIT wins two awards at CSI Hyderabad Chapter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: The CSI of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute Of Technology (MLRIT) once again proved its excellence by winning two awards at the Computer Society of India (CSI) Hyderabad Chapter Awards.

The student chapter has been acknowledged for its outstanding work in promoting technical education and innovation among its members. The awards won by the student chapter are in the categories of Largest Student Body and Best Emerging Student Chapter, a press release said. Dr.K.Srinivas Rao, Principal MLRIT, and team received the awards.

The success of the CSI MLRIT student chapter is largely attributed to the contributions of its SBC coordinators, Veda Vidya,. G. Anitha, and P. Srinivas Reddy, the release added.

Secretary of MLRIT, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, expressed his gratitude towards the CSI Hyderabad Chapter for recognising their efforts. “The student chapter’s members are honoured to have won these awards and hope to continue promoting technical education and innovation in the years to come,” he added.